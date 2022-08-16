25,800 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Price Performance

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Profile

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

