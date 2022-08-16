217 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TRV opened at $172.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

