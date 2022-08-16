15,544 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 102,555 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

