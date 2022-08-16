14,800 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

BIP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,713. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

