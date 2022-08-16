13,987 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

