13,700 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Oppenheimer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.6 %

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.18. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

