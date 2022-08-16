130,270 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

