1,273,162 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,273,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

