12,538 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

