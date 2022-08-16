125 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

