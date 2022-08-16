110,615 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

