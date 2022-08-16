11,024 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 3.0 %

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average of $308.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

