11,009 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.17. 5,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.08 and a 200 day moving average of $219.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

