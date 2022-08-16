10,000 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.63. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

