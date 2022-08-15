ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZTO opened at $26.00 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Calixto Global Investors LP increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 303,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

