ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE ZTO opened at $26.00 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
