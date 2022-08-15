Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath bought 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($179.94).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($22,698.56).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £148.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 241 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 465 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.74.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

About Zotefoams

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.78%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

