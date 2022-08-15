Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

ZG stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

