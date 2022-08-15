Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Reduced by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

