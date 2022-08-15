YooShi (YOOSHI) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a total market cap of $54.17 million and approximately $699,423.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013778 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.