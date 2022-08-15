Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.26. Yext shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 24,776 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $48,051,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $25,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

