XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0086

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $109.89 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065893 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.