XSGD (XSGD) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $60.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 83,563,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

