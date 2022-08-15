Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at CL King

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CL King from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
Xometry Price Performance
Shares of XMTR stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
