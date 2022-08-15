Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at CL King

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CL King from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Xometry

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $795,706.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

