XDNA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 252.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XDNA has traded up 258.3% against the dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $12,095.59 and $35.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XDNA alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

French Digital Reserve (FDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.