Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00075514 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and $1.38 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

