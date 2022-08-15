Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $278,925.46 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $278,925.46 and $1,186.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $145.20 or 0.00598394 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

