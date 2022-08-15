Wolfspeed (WOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WOLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.03. 32,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wolfspeed stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.79.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

