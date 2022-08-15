Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $225.45

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $225.45, but opened at $230.51. Winmark shares last traded at $231.66, with a volume of 6 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a market capitalization of $804.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

