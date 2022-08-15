Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,454. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

