Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

