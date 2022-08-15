Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 36,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,062. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

