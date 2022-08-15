Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,715 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $5,920,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,431,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.16. 157,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,041. The company has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

