Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.56. The company had a trading volume of 901,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

