Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $542,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.99. 41,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average is $268.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

