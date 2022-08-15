Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.57. 16,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

