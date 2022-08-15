Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 298.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.65. 208,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $363.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

