Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after acquiring an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.