Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.06. 13,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

