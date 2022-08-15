Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,218 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.27. 732,808 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.