WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

