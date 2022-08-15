Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.
Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
