Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

