Westshore Wealth LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $133.42. 123,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.