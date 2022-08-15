Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.91. 65,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553,911. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.