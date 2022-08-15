Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $150.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,019 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.