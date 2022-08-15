Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $291,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.13.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

