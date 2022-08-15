Westshore Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $165.58. 88,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

