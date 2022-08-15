Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 668,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 551,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,640. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

