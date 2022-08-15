Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Acquires $49,374.00 in Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 605,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

