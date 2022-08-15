Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.03. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,975. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

