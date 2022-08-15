Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,499 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 5.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $478.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

